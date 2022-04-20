A man walks past the Marina Bay Sands hotel and the Merlion statue in Singapore, 14 July 2021. Wallace Woon, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA - Singapore is working with its ASEAN peers to make travel to Southeast Asia easier with simpler arrival requirements to boost the recovery of the tourism industry in the region, an official said Wednesday.

Singapore is among the top 5 most visited countries in the world in 2019 with about 19.1 million visitors, Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Keith Tan told ANC.

Travel to Singapore has a ripple effect to the region since travelers see Southeast Asian countries "as a package," according to Tan.

The simplification or travel requirements are being discussed at the ASEAN level since those who visit Singapore usually also travel to Thailand, Indonesia, or the Philippines, he said.

"At least for Southeast Asia, it’s clear that for travelers, they see countries in Southeast Asia as a package. It’s important for us to work together and find ways tp simplify our requirements," Tan said.

Both the Philippines and Singapore have relaxed arrival requirements in April, allowing the entry of fully vaccinated international tourists.

Tan said there is no arrival test or quarantine required for Filipino tourists traveling to Singapore. They just need to present a vaccination card using a World Health Organization-approved vaccine and a COVID-19 test 48 hours prior to departure for Singapore.

"And then when they arrive, no quarantine, no test required in Singapore," he said.

Singapore is also working with partners globally to offer promotions and direct more tourists to their country.

The Singapore Tourism Board has signed an agreement with Philippine Airlines and is also "strengthening" its partnership with Cebu Pacific, Tan said.