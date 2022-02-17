A couple stands on a bridge next to the Rain Vortex in Changi Jewel in Singapore on November 18, 2021. Roslan Rahman, AFP/File



MANILA - Fully vaccinated Filipinos including tourists will be allowed entry in Singapore after the Philippines was included in its "Vaccinated Travel Lane" program, an official said Thursday.

Singapore's Ministry of Transport announced VTLs with the Philippines and Israel will begin on March 4, 2022.

"As we learn to live with COVID-19 and Omicron, it is essential that we progressively open our air and sea borders. I hope all Singaporeans will understand and support these steps which will help put our careful and calibrated border re-opening back on track," Singapore Transport Minister S Iswaran said in a Facebook post.

"We will be launching new VTLs to Philippines, Israel and Hong Kong and deepen existing VTLs with Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. We will also launch our first VTL by sea from Bintan and Batam," he added.

The "vaccinated travel lane" is Singapore's program allowing visitors into the country with no need for quarantine upon arrival. Short-term visitors or tourists are included in the program.

Visitors must be fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines that are given an Emergency Use by the World Health Organization.

Travelers must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination. For the Philippines, the VaxCert issued by the Department of Health is accepted.

A negative RT-PCR test and travel insurance are also required.

Visitors are also reminded that not all flights to Singapore are VTL flights. They need to check the airlines first before purchasing the ticket.

For updated details of the requirements and other information, one may check https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg or Singapore Tourism Board Facebook page.

