WATCH: Singapore Tourism Board pays tribute to OFW frontliners

MANILA -- Singapore Tourism Board (STB) recently released a video that pays tribute to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have been working to help keep the city state running amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The video, titled "We Salute You," features five Filipinos who have been contributing to Singapore's COVID-19 response, as well as heartfelt messages from their families and loved ones back home.

They are reservations executive Joan Valerio, pharmacy technician KC Oyco, e-commerce executive Cirilio Lemoneras, cabin crew Joshua Suarez, and butler Carlito Cinco.

In a statement released Monday, STB executive director for Southeast Asia John Conceicao said they "appreciate the fortitude and dedication that our Filipino friends in Singapore have shown during these trying times."

"STB wanted to express our thanks by providing something most valuable to our Filipino friends – hearing words of motivation and encouragement from their loved ones. Through this video, we salute you, and look forward to the day we can emerge safely from this together," he said.

"We Salute You" was uploaded on STB's Facebook page last August 21.

Watch it below: