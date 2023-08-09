A boy sits on the roof in a community near the Pililla Wind farm in Rizal on Monday. The 54-megawatt wind farm feeds power to Meralco’s transmission line.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday said he recognized the country's slow transition to renewable energy, noting the importance to build infrastructure to support it.

"We all have great hopes that the transition to renewables will be easy or simple. It turns out that is not going to be the case and we have to be realistic in this regard," Marcos said during his message at the US-ASEAN Business Council.

"We recognize the rule that we have set for ourselves that is the slow transition and it is slow," he added.

The President has been repeatedly pushing to improve the share of renewables in the country’s energy mix. He told leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) last year that half of the Philippines’ power would be sourced through renewable power plants by 2040.

Under the Philippines’ renewable energy plan — a requirement under the Renewable Energy Act of 2008 — the country targets to increase to 35 percent of the share of renewable energy in the power mix by 2030.

This is where, he said, partnerships with the United States and the private sector would come in to establish important infrastructure for the country's shift to renewable energy.

"The rule we [applied] for ourself is first of all is that we must be able to provide sufficient power for the development of our industry, sufficient power so that we can expand the economy, and it must be accompanied by a continuing effort to move our power sources from the traditional fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy," he said.

Marcos Jr. had said his administration will prioritize the use of renewable energy sources to cushion the impacts of climate change in the Philippines.

