Marcos Jr. heading to Singapore for Asia Summit, F1 race

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to discuss his administration's policies and programs at the 10th Asia Summit in Singapore on Wednesday, September 13.

Marcos Jr. will headline the 30-minute talk at the conference, the Palace said in a statement Mionday. He is expected to highlight the government's efforts in improving the life of the Filipinos amid challenges.

He will also be the first incumbent Philippine president to address the Milken Institute's Asia Summit.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will also address the annual gathering.

This year's Asia Summit will focus on issues about peace and stability, inequality, cultural differences, and irreparable environmental damage.

Aside from attending the summit, Marcos Jr. will also meet with business leaders to strengthen economic ties between the Philippines and Singapore.

He is also expected to attend the finals of Formula One Singapore Grand Prix 2023, upon the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Marcos Jr. went to a state visit to Singapore in September 2022. He also returned a month after for the F1 Grand Prix.