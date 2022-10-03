MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said traveling to Singapore for the Formula One Grand Prix was the “best way to drum up business” for the Philippines.

Marcos made the statement in a social media post accompanied by photos from the weekend race held in the Southeast Asian city-state.

“They say that playing golf is the best way to drum up business, but I say it’s Formula 1. What a productive weekend!” Marcos said in a social media post.

“It was fulfilling to have been invited alongside several dignitaries and to have met new business friends who showed that they are ready and willing to invest in the Philippines,” he said.

“Will be sharing more details on this at a later time,” he said.

Among the personalities seen with Marcos in the exclusive F1 Paddock Club include Singaporean Prim Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Singaporean Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.

Marcos earlier drew flak for spending the weekend in Singapore to watch one of the world’s most expensive races while several provinces continue to struggle from the aftermath of Super Typhoon Karding.

Malacañang has yet to answer queries if the President’s weekend getaway was an official trip and why was it not announced to the public last week.

Marcos reportedly used the presidential jet for the escapade, which was also attended by First Lady Liza Marcos, their son Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos and his rumored girlfriend actress Alexa Miro.

Marcos Jr.’s cousin House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, his wife Tingog Party-list Rep. Yedda Romualdez and Cavite Rep. Aniela Tolentino were also seen in the F1 Paddock Club.