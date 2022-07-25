President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. delivers his 1st State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives on July 25, 2022. RTVM Screengrab

MANILA - President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said Monday his administration will prioritize the use of renewable energy sources to cushion the impacts of climate change in the Philippines.

Marcos, in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA), said although the Philippines is considered a minor contributor to climate change, it is one of the countries most vulnerable to its effects.

In order to alleviate the effects of climate change, he said there is a need to prioritize the use of renewable energy sources.

"The use of renewable energy is at the top of our climate agenda. We will increase our use of renewable energy sources such as hydropower, geothermal power, solar and wind," he said.

There is also a need to invest in technology to provide more accurate weather forecasts and disaster alerts, he said.

"Geographically, we are a disaster-prone country. Capacity building for our natural disaster resilience is therefore a must. Investment in science and technology is imperative to enable us to have accurate weather forecast and on-time disaster alerts," said Marcos.

He pushed for disaster-proofing of communities, especially those that are already affected by climate change.

"Studies show that already now, many areas in the Philippines are at high risk from the rise in sea levels brought about by the increase in global temperature," he said.

"We must adapt to this phenomenon with disaster-proof planning for our communities."

Aside from prioritizing the use of renewable energy, Marcos said there is a need to rehabilitate and improve the country's water supply systems.

This can be done by looking for more sources of fresh water and working with the private sector.

"We will also look into the precarious fresh water supply situation in the country, especially in our urban areas. Many of our water supply systems date back to the 1950s, and they must now be rehabilitated and improved," Marcos said.

"I've instructed the DENR, together with the DPWH to explore positive partnerships with the private sector to address this crucial situation," he added.

In terms of protecting the environment, Marcos said companies exploiting the country's natural resources should follow environmental laws.

"The Philippines has excellent laws on the environment, but we have to guarantee that these laws are properly enforced. And this will require a great deal of coordination and cooperation between concerned government agencies and private stakeholders. Companies who exploit our natural resources must follow the law," he said.

"We all have the responsibility to preserve this earth. For we are but custodians and we will pass on this great treasure to future generations," he added.

"There is no question that the preservation of the environment is the preservation of life. If we cannot mitigate climate change, all our plans for the economy, all our plans for our future will be for naught."

Climate change is among the biggest global challenges. Former President Rodrigo Duterte himself had said he hoped the Marcos administration would do better in addressing the issue.

Newly-appointed Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga earlier said she will prioritize fighting climate emergency and protecting indigenous species.

