Employees walk past a sign welcoming newly appointed Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) headquarters in Quezon City on July 18, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga said on Thursday her priority programs would include fighting climate emergency and protecting indigenous species.

"We need to combat climate emergency, through practical climate adaptation measures, the use of science to approach national or local scale impacts of climate change," Yulo-Loyzaga said in a hybrid welcome ceremony.

"We also need to strive to continuously protect our indigenous species as part of our natural heritage and at the same time, harness these resources for the benefit of the country," she told around a thousand in-person and virtual attendees.

Climate change is among the biggest global challenges. Former President Duterte himself had said he hoped the Marcos administration would do better in addressing the issue.

Prior to being DENR secretary, Yulo-Loyzaga worked at the Manila Observatory where she advanced research on climate and disaster resilience.

The secretary emphasized the need to listen to stakeholders in crafting policies in the department.

"We want a stewardship that is democratic, where stakeholders can participate, where there is transparency in the department's plans and decisions," Yulo-Loyzaga said.

"We strive to make sure that legislation is evidence informed and policies and programs involve consultation with our stakeholders," she added.

She also said she wanted to ensure decisions would be based on science.

"We want to invest on a scientific, risk based approach. We want to some quantified impact metrics, and hopefully with the departments projects and performance, we can set the example for the economic, social, and environmental gains that are part of the mandate of the DENR," she said.

Yulo-Loyzaga said she would work with other agencies to ensure efficiency on the implementation of their programs.

"We would like to build resilient communities along with other government agencies," she said.

Yulo-Loyzaga took her oath at the Malacañang Palace on Tuesday.

