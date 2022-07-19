Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday administered the oath of Environment Secretary Ma. Antonia "Toni" Yulo-Loyzaga.

The official was with her family and posed for a photo with Marcos, a video from RTVM showed.

Prior to her appointment as the head of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Yulo-Loyzaga served as chair of the International Advisory Board of the Manila Observatory where she advocated for more scientific research on climate and disaster resilience, Malacañang said.

Yulo-Loyzaga was also an executive director of the Manila Observatory, a technical adviser of the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, and a member of the Senior Advisory Board of the AFP’s Command and General Staff College.

While environment groups welcomed Loyzaga's appointment, they urged her to focus on implementing the law, respond to the climate crisis, and screen companies seeking environmental permits.

— Job Manahan and Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News