Photo from the Office of the President.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday met with new Environment Secretary Ma. Antonia "Toni" Yulo-Loyzaga in Malacañang, the Palace said.

The topics they discussed included the "development, enhancement, up to restoration and regeneration of our natural resources, and digitizing databases and systems of the department," the Office of the President said on Twitter.

The Palace has yet to release other details of the meeting, which came a day after Yulo-Loyzaga was sworn into office by Marcos.

Prior to her appointment as the head of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Yulo-Loyzaga served as chair of the International Advisory Board of the Manila Observatory where she advocated for more scientific research on climate and disaster resilience, Malacañang said.

Yulo-Loyzaga was also an executive director of the Manila Observatory, a technical adviser of the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, and a member of the Senior Advisory Board of the military's Command and General Staff College.

“Batid ko na ang kanyang karanasan bilang dating chairperson ng International Advisory Board of the Manila Observatory ay magiging kapaki-pakinabang sa departamentong kanyang pamumunuan,” Marcos said in a tweet on Tuesday.

(I know that her experience as a chairperson of the International Advisory Board of the Manila Observatory will be useful under the agency she will be heading.)