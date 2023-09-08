Unemployment, underemployment climb in July from June

MANILA (UPDATE) - The unemployment rate in the Philippines climbed to 4.8 percent in July from 4.5 percent in June, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

This means there were 2.27 million jobless Filipinos, said National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa.

The PSA however noted that this was an improvement from the 5.2 percent jobless rate in July last year, which saw 2.6 million workers unemployed.

The absolute number of Filipino workers who were jobless however was also lower, as the total number of people in the labor force contracted.

The underemployment rate also climbed to 15.9 percent in July from 12 percent in June, meaning 7.1 million Filipino workers saw their jobs or wages as insufficient.

This was also seen as better than the 13.8 percent unemployment rate July last year.

More details to follow.