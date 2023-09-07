P35 to P50 minimum wage hike approved in Calabarzon

Workers in an e-commerce warehouse in Cabuyao, Laguna pack items for delivery. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Workers in the Calabarzon region will soon receive a P35 to P50 hike in their daily minimum wage, the Department of Labor and Employment announced Thursday.

Region-4A's Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board issued the wage hike order on Sept. 1, DOLE said.

Non-agricultural workers in the extended metropolitan area will see their pay increase to P520 per day.

Service and retail establishments employing 10 or fewer workers, and manufacturing establishments regularly employing less than 10 workers will see their pay rise to P385.

The new minimum wage rates vary according to the classification of different areas.

Agricultural workers in Calaca and Carmona, meanwhile, will see an increase of P89 due to their localities' reclassification as component cities, DOLE said.

The new rates translate to a 9 to 11 percent increase from the prevailing daily minimum wage rates in Calabarzon, and are expected to benefit over 719,000 minimum wage earners in the region, DOLE said.

This will result in a "comparable 23 percent increase in wage-related benefits covering 13th-month pay, service incentive leave (SlL), and social security benefits such as SSS, PhilHealth and Pag-lBlG," it added.

"About 1.6 million full-time wage and salary workers earning above the minimum wage may also indirectly benefit as a result of upward adjustments at the enterprise level arising from the correction of wage distortion," the agency added.

The wage order is to take effect after 15 days from its publication, or on Sept. 24 this year.

In June, a P40 hike in the minimum wage was approved in the National Capital Region, triggering negative reactions from the public and activists.

In August, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said that the upper chamber will pass by December its proposed P150 across the board minimum wage increase.

