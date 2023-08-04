Jobseekers must upgrade skills to keep up with workforce demand: Jobstreet

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Jobseekers need to constantly upgrade their skills to keep up with the demands of the labor force, the head of a job search platform said Friday.

Dana Majarocon, managing director of Jobstreet by Seek, said there is a new emphasis on upgrading one's skills beyond one's role or specialization, like improving one's communication skills or inclination to technological advancement.

Majarocon also said employees need to be digitally inclined these days, regardless of their age.

--ANC, 4 August 2023