Jobseekers must upgrade skills to keep up with workforce demand: Jobstreet

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 04 2023 05:03 PM

MANILA -- Jobseekers need to constantly upgrade their skills to keep up with the demands of the labor force, the head of a job search platform said Friday.

Dana Majarocon, managing director of Jobstreet by Seek, said there is a new emphasis on upgrading one's skills beyond one's role or specialization, like improving one's communication skills or inclination to technological advancement.

Majarocon also said employees need to be digitally inclined these days, regardless of their age.

--ANC, 4 August 2023

Work from home is most sought-after 'benefit': JobStreet PH

Jobless rate falls further to 4.3 percent in May