TESDA sees uptick in 2023 enrollees, eyes upskilling

MANILA - The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority is focused on upskilling the workforce, an official said Monday.

This year, TESDA is also expecting an uptick in enrollees since the continued economic reopening opens up more job opportunities,

Deputy Director General Aniceto John Bertiz III told ANC.

"Right now, we’re focusing on addressing the perennial problem, which is the job skills mismatch. And TESDA has a very aggressive program in doing this and finding a solution... We’re focusing more on upskilling, reskilling, using the most modern technology which is also being used worldwide," he said.

In 2022, over 2 million benefited from its online program while a total of 1.2 million graduated from technical vocational education training programs, Bertiz said.

This year, TESDA is expecting about 1.8 million enrollees, he said.