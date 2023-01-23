TESDA's mobile training laboratories will be deployed in far-flung areas, where residents can take courses in their communities. Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — More residents in far-flung areas will be able to enroll in different courses offered by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) through its mobile training laboratories.

During the turnover of trailer trucks and pickups on Monday, TESDA Director General Danilo Cruz said the mobile laboratories would benefit mostly those "in identified conflict-affected communities, disaster-prone provinces, and provinces with high poverty incidence."

"Hindi na nila kailangang pumunta pa sa mga established training center ng TESDA at ng private sector. Iyong mobile ay pupunta na sa kanilang lugar upang doon i-conduct iyong onsite training," Cruz said.

(They no longer need to go to the established training centers of TESDA and the private sector. The mobile training centers will go to their communities to conduct onsite training.)

"Kung ano iyong pangangailangan ng mga tao doon sa lugar na iyon, iyon ang dadalhin nilang equipment para i-train iyong ating mga kababayan," he added.

(We will bring training equipment based on whatever skill is needed in a specific area.)

Cruz said the mobile laboratories would stay in the communities for the duration of the training programs, adding that trainees would receive a daily allowance of P160, similar to what is being offered in training centers.

The official said TESDA wants to raise the number of its graduates this year to 1.8 million, from last year's 1.5 million graduates.

The recipients of the training vehicles include TESDA's office in the Cordilleras.

TESDA-Cordillera Director Jovencio Ferrer Jr. said construction-related courses are among the popular programs in the region.

"Iyong kurso mismo, iyong kabuuan, pwede naming ilagay dyan, kung anong bagay sa ni-request. Example, carpentry or plumbing... O kaya computer doon sa area. Titingnan namin, siyempre, iyong signal is available, kuryente," Ferrer said.

(The entire training program can be placed in the mobile training laboratory, whatever they request. For example, carpentry or plumbing or computer in the area. We will check, of course, if signal is available in the area.)

The mobile training laboratories - including 10 vehicles and trailers - and 16 service vehicles cost an estimated P79 million, according to TESDA.

