Typhoon Egay's agri damage soars to near P2 billion

Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 31 2023 07:18 PM

MANILA – Agricultural damage caused by supertyphoon Egay has reached almost P2 billion, according to the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Monday.

NDRRMC spokesperson Edgar Posadas said the damage was reported by regions that were badly-hit by the super typhoon.

He added that at least 63 local government units have also declared a state of calamity.

“This is a mechanism that will more or less stabilize prices and important part of this is mobilizing the local DRRM fund for them to address the immediate need of their constituents,” he said.

Over 137,000 hectares of crop areas are still seen to have chances of recovery. More than 10,000 hectares have been totally damaged.

Because of the continuous flow of reports from the regions, Posadas said that figures are still expected to rise.

Damage to infrastructure has also been seen to reach over P3.5 billion.

While floods in some areas have receded, some regions particularly in Central Luzon continue to experience flooding.

Egay has so far affected almost 2.4 million Filipinos across the country. 

Of the 23 deaths that were reported to the NDRRMC, 2 have so far been validated.

