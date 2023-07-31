Typhoon Egay triggered a landslide in Mountain Province, causing damage to several houses and buildings. Photo courtesy of Mountain Province Public Information Office

MANILA — The death toll from the onslaught of Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) has climbed to 25, disaster authorities said Monday, as thousands of residents in northern Luzon continue to grapple with the devastation the storm left in its wake.

In its latest report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) also said 52 others were injured while 23 remained missing, including 4 Philippine Coast Guard personnel whose boat capsized in Abulug, Cagayan last week.

"Sumaklolo sila sa mga kababayan natin... Iyong aluminum boat [na sakay nila] ang nawawala at patuloy na hinahanap," Office of Civil Defense (OCD) administrator Ariel Nepomuceno said in a public briefing.

(They were helping our fellow Filipinos affected by Egay. They were on an aluminum boat that went missing. Search operations are still ongoing.)

Some 2.3 million people or 654,837 families were affected by the storm across 13 regions in the Philippines, the NDRRMC said.

"Malaki po ang naging pinsala po sa atin [ng Bagyong Egay] dahil buong Pilipinas po halos eh, mula Ilocos Norte hanggang BARMM," Nepomuceno said of the extent of Egay's damage.

(The devastation left by Typhoon Egay is massive because it affected almost the entire Philippines, from Ilocos Norte up to the Bangsamoro region.)

As of Monday, around 312,000 residents have fled their homes almost a week since Egay's onslaught, with some of them staying in 737 evacuation centers across the country.

Some 17,349 residents had also been preemptively evacuated.

Nepomuceno said some evacuees were already going back to their homes, while others chose to stay in evacuation centers due to rains brought by the habagat enhanced by Typhoon Falcon (international name: Khanun).

"Unti-unti na pong bumabalik ang ating mga kababayan doon sa kanilang mga bahay, at patuloy po tayong nagmomonitor kung kailangan din silang pabalikin sa mga evacuation center," he said.

(Our fellow Filipinos have slowly begun going back to their homes, and we will continue to monitor if we need to have them seek refuge again in evacuation centers.)

The total damage left by Egay was adjusted to P5.4 billion, with damage to infrastructure worth P3.5 billion and agricultural damage pegged at P1.9 billion.

A total of 106 places were been placed under a state of calamity, among them Cagayan province.

The government has so far given out assistance worth P146.6 million, most of which were food packs distributed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The Department of Agriculture (DA) also said it has given a total 111,873 bags of rice seeds, 14,426 bags of corn seeds and 2,582 kilograms of assorted vegetable seeds to Egay-affected farmers.

A quick response fund of P500 million has also been prepared for the rehabilitation of farms damaged by the typhoon, DA added.