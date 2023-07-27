4 PCG rescuers missing after boat capsizes off Cagayan

A private tugboat ran aground off the coast of Aparri, Cagayan, prompting members of the Philippine Coast Guard to conduct a rescue operation amid inclement weather brought by Typhoon Egay, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

ABULUG, Cagayan — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Thursday it was searching for four of its rescuers after their boat capsized in the waters off this town, as typhoon Egay lashed northern Luzon with howling winds and heavy rains.

The rescuers were on their way to help the crew members of a private tugboat when their own aluminum boat overturned in rough seas around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the PCG said in a Facebook post.

"Ongoing po ang search and rescue (SAR) operation sa isang team composed of 4 [personnel] na nag-conduct ng SAR sa Tugboat Iroquois. Unfortunately, na-capsize po ang aluminum boat and drifted [away]," LTSG Miguel Gangan of the PCG told ABS-CBN News.

"Rest assured that we will do our best to rescue our men," he added.

(Search and rescue operations are ongoing for a 4-man team that conducted SAR for Tugboat Iroquois. Unfortunately, their aluminum boat capsized and drifted away.)

The PCG has yet to disclose the identities of its four personnel and the seven crew members of the tugboat.