A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows Coastguard personnel conducting a rescue mission in the flood-hit town of Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province, July 26, 2023. According to the Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), one person died while two others were injured as Typhoon Doksuri dumped rains in parts of the country. Around 44,356 families or 180,439 individuals were displaced in different villages. EPA-EFE/Philippine Coast Guard]

MANILA — The government has P175 million on standby as Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) continued to batter northern Luzon, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Wednesday.

In a tweet, Marcos said food and non-food items have also been prepared, as well as rescue teams from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

"Naibalik na rin ang kuryente sa 93.53 [porsiyento] ng mga apektadong munisipalidad," said Marcos, who was still in Malaysia for a 3-day state visit.

(Power has been restored to 93.53 percent of affected municipalities.)

The President also noted that some 38,991 families were affected by the typhoon across 8 regions in the Philippines, namely Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Soccsksargen.

Egay made its second landfall over Dalupiri Island in Calayan, Cagayan province before Wednesday noon, packing strong winds of up to 175 kph near the center and 240 kph gusts.

Several areas in Luzon were still under tropical cyclone wind signals, the highest of which was Signal No. 4.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

As Egay continued its onslaught on the country, Marcos marked his second day in Malaysia in a bid to strengthen bilateral relations between the Philippines and Malaysia and to ensure the welfare of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the neighboring Southeast Asian country.

The visit was upon the invitation of Sultan Abdullah, the King of Malaysia, with whom Marcos is slated to meet together with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

On Monday, he met with the Filipino community in Kuala Lumpur.

RELATED VIDEO: