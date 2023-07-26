Fishermen secure their boats along the coast of Santa Ana in Cagayan province on July 25, 2023, as residents prepare for the effects of Typhoon Egay, international name Doksuri. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Wednesday said it was validating one reported death due to the effects of typhoon Egay and southwest monsoon or habagat.

In its 8 a.m. report, the NDRRMC said it was also validating two reported injuries.

Egay (international name: Doksuri) hit the northern Philippines on Wednesday, toppling trees, knocking out power, and dumping heavy rain.

The NDRRMC said a total of 44,356 families or 180,439 individuals have been affected by the combined effects of the typhoon and monsoon. Around 11,041 people were sheltered in 107 emergency evacuation centers, it added.

The typhoon was packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 175 kilometers an hour as it hovered over waters around Fuga Island, off the northern tip of the main island of Luzon, state weather agency PAGASA said in its latest update at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

PAGASA warned of "violent, life-threatening conditions" as severe winds and heavy rain pounded the lightly populated region.

Egay had been a super typhoon as it swept across the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, but weakened as it neared the Philippines.

"The wind and rain were so strong overnight I could not sleep well," Rey Aguinaldo, a retired government official in the coastal municipality of Pasuquin in Ilocos Norte province, told AFP.

"When I got up today I saw fallen trees and broken branches outside. We have no electricity."

Around 12,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Cagayan province, including 431 in the Babuyan islands, following warnings of three-meter high storm surges, provincial disaster official Ruelie Rapsing told AFP.

Fuga is one of the five islands that make up the tiny archipelago.

Flooding has also been reported in the coastal municipalities of Lallo, Pamplona, and Claveria.

Rapsing said some people sheltered with neighbors who had concrete houses, while others were taken to municipal halls.

"The roof of the Sanchez Mira municipal hall was blown off," Rapsing said.

"The windows of an evacuation center there also broke so we had to move them to multi-purpose halls back in their villages."

Egay is expected to weaken further as it moves across the South China Sea towards southeastern China.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse