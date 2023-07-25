Egay makes landfall; PAGASA warns of 'life-threatening' conditions over Babuyan Islands

Weather bureau PAGASA warned of "violent, life-threatening conditions" over Babuyan Islands and parts of northern Luzon Wednesday morning as Typhoon Egay (international codename Doksuri) made landfall over Fuga Island in Aparri, Cagayan.

“Violent, life-threatening conditions are expected to continue over Babuyan Islands, the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan, and the northern portions of Apayao and Ilocos Norte in the next 6 hours,” PAGASA warned in its 5 a.m. weather bulletin.

As of 4 a.m., Egay was packing 175 kph winds and 240 kph gusts and moving west at 20 kph. The center of the typhoon was estimated based on all available data over the coastal waters of Aparri, Cagayan.

The weather bureau said strong to typhoon-force winds will extend outwards up to 700 km from the center of the typhoon.

PAGASA said Egay may "exhibit trochoidal or wobbling motion while in the vicinity of the Babuyan Islands" in the next 6 hours.

"As such, a landfall over northwestern Cagayan is not ruled out. Afterwards, EGAY will turn generally northwestward or north northwestward and pass over the waters south and southwest of Taiwan," it said.

The typhoon is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday morning.

The following tropical cyclone wind signals are in effect:

Luzon

The northern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Camalaniugan, Santa Praxedes) including Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Adams, Pasuquin, Vintar, Bacarra)

PAGASA warned Egay’s winds could bring “significant to severe threat to life and property.”

TCWS No. 3 (Storm-force winds - 89 to 117 km/h)

Luzon

Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, the rest of Apayao, the northern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, Balbalan), the northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Danglas, Bangued, La Paz, San Juan, Dolores, Tayum, Lagangilang, Malibcong, Licuan-Baay, Peñarrubia, Pidigan, Langiden, San Quintin, Bucay, San Isidro, Sallapadan), the rest of Ilocos Norte, and the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, San Juan, Cabugao, Sinait, San Vicente, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, Bantay, Santa Catalina, City of Vigan, Caoayan, Santa, Nagbukel, Narvacan)

TCWS No. 2 (Gale-force winds - 62 to 88 km/h)

Luzon

Isabela, the rest of Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the rest of Abra, the rest of Ilocos Sur, and La Union

TCWS No. 1 (Strong winds -39 to 61 km/h]

Luzon

Aurora, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, the northern portion of Batangas (Talisay, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Balete, Malvar, Lipa City), the northern and central portion of Quezon (Pitogo, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Guinayangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Padre Burgos, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Lucban, Sampaloc, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Caramoan, Cabusao, Sipocot, Garchitorena, Ragay, Del Gallego, Calabanga, Presentacion, Lupi), and the northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Caramoran)

STORM SURGE

PAGASA warned there is a high risk of storm surge which may cause flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and portions of Isabela and Ilocos Sur.

"Maximum surge heights may exceed 3 meters in most of the warning areas," it said.

The weather bureau said the northwestern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Apayao, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur are forecast to receive above 200 mm of accumulated rainfall Wednesday.

Batanes, the northeastern and central portions of Cagayan, the rest of Apayao, the western portion of Kalinga, the western portion of Mountain Province, Benguet, and La Union are forecast to receive 100-200 mm of accumulated rainfall.

Finally, the rest of Cagayan, the rest of Kalinga, the rest of Mountain Province, the western portion of Ifugao, the western portion of Nueva Vizcaya, Pangasinan, and Zambales are forecast to receive 50-100 mm of accumulated rainfall.

“Forecast rainfall are generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas. Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly likely especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days,” it said.