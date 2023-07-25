Watch more News on iWantTFC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday said his various trips abroad are meant to encourage foreign businesses to invest in the Philippines and foster the country’s post pandemic economic growth.

“Noong pagkatapos ng pandemya ay pinapatibay nga namin ang ekonomiya ay sabi namin kung sa Pilipinas lang doon lang tayo maghahanap ng investor, baka kulang. Kailangan natin ng malaking-malaking investment kaya’t nag-iikot po kami sa buong mundo at ipinapaalam natin sa lahat ng ating mga kaibigan at sa lahat ng ating mga magiging kaibigan na nandiyan na ang Pilipinas, na maayos na ang takbo ng Pilipinas, handa na tayo para sila ay mag-invest sa iba’t ibang bagay,” Marcos Jr said in a speech before members of the Filipino community in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Philippine leader is in Malaysia for a three-day state visit where he is expected to meet with Malaysian business leaders to “showcase trade and investment opportunities,” including the government’s Maharlika Investment Fund.

The President is confident that investors see that the current business climate in the Philippines has already improved

“Ang ginagamit natin para pagkuhanan ng mga iba’t ibang investment ay ‘yung ating mga kaibigan na handa namang tumulong sa Pilipinas. At ang Pilipinas ngayon ay may naayos na tayo sa sistema. Sa tingin naman ng mga potential investor mukha namang para sa kanila ay nagagandahan naman sila sa sitwasyon sa Pilipinas.”

AN AUDIENCE WITH THE KING

On Wednesday President Marcos will meet with Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah, whom he described as a longtime family friend.

“Nandito po kami para maging panauhin po ng Hari ng Malaysia na kaibigan po ng marami sa amin at siya’y matagal ng kaibigan at ang kanilang pamilya, the Royal Family of – the present Agong has been friends of the Philippines for a very long time,” he said.

According to Malacanang, the Malaysian King is set to host a State Banquet at the Istana Negara (National Palace) in honor of President Marcos Jr and the Philippine delegation.

Marcos Jr will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in the afternoon “to pursue areas of cooperation in our agreed priority areas that are aligned with both countries’ respective economic agenda.” Ibrahim earlier visited the Philippines last March 2023. According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, “the reciprocal visit between the leaders of both countries in 2023 is a testament to the reintegrated relationship between the Philippines and Malaysia,” as both countries mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

A FOCUS ON AGRICULTURE

On Thursday, President Marcos Jr will lead a business forum with Malaysian business groups. He is also set to hold separate meetings with Malaysian companies, including Farm Fresh Milk Malaysia and Capital A Berhad (formerly Air Asia Group Berhad).

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia is the Philippines’ top 10 trading partner and the top 22nd source of approved investments in the country in 2022.

Marcos Jr said his government is prioritizing investments in the country’s agriculture sector to help boost production and bring down food prices in the Philippines.

“Ang inuuna po natin ay ‘yung sa agrikultura dahil siguro naman alam ninyo, palagay ko naramdaman din dito sa Malaysia, hindi gaano, hindi kagaya sa Pilipinas, ngunit naramdaman din ninyo na mayroon pa ring problema, mataas pa rin ang bilihin. So, agrikultura ang una naming tinugunan upang ‘yung produksyon natin ay gumanda at sa pagpaganda ng produksyon, bababa ang presyo ng bilihin at sa ganoon, mababawasan natin ‘yung pagtaas ng lahat ng bilihin,” he said.

OFWS

The Philippine Embassy in Kuala Lumpur says there are less than a million Filipinos living in Malaysia, most of them Overseas Filipino Workers.



The President in his speech acknowledged the significant role that the OFWs play in boosting the country’s reputation through their hardwork, dedication and sacrifice.

“Kaya naman kailangan talaga kayong pasalamatan dahil ang naging reputasyon ng Pilipinas ay gumanda nang gumanda dahil sa performance na ginawa ninyo at inyong ipinapakita sa mga tiga-rito, sa mga tiga-Malaysia, kung saan man, mga tiga-Middle East, kung saan sila, tiga-Europe, sa Amerika,” he said.



“Pare-pareho, lahat-lahat ay sinasabi ang galing ng mga Pilipino. Hindi kasing ginhawa ‘yung buhay namin kung wala ‘yung Pilipinong tumutulong sa amin. Marami kami nakikitang Pilipino na sumisikat dahil ang sisipag, ang huhusay, ang gagaling, honest, maaasahan.”

He assured OFWs in Malaysia that the Philippine government is working to ensure their wellbeing as they continue to seek economic opportunities here.

“Kung bakit kayo lumipat at umalis sa Pilipinas ay para nga dito sa mga opportunities na nakikita ninyo rito. Ngunit kailangan naming tiyakin na ‘yang mga opportunities na ‘yan ay nandiyan pa rin at habang kayo’y nagtatrabaho dito ay hindi naman kayo nahihirapan. At kung mayroon mang problema ay nandito ang pamahalaan upang tiyakin na lahat nga ng maaari naming gawin ay nagagawa namin upang tumulong,” he said.