Residents wade through waist-deep water to reach their houses in a flooded area of Barangay Libertad, Abulug, Cagayan on July 27, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Cagayan province declared a state of calamity on Monday due to the onslaught of typhoon Egay.

The provincial council approved the local disaster body's recommendation to place the entire Cagayan under a state of calamity, its public information office said.

A state of calamity would allow local officials to tap emergency funds.

Cagayan unleashed strong winds and rains when it made landfall in Cagayan last week. Massive flooding in parts of the province trapped some residents on roofs.



The nationwide death toll from the typhoon stood at 25 as of 8 a.m., the national disaster council said.

More rains are expected in parts of Luzon and Visayas in the next days due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by another cyclone, typhoon Falcon.

