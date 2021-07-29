More wheels for the champ: Hidilyn Diaz to receive car from Kia, AC Motors

Filipino Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz shows her medal to members of the press as she passed by on the way to a hotel in Pasay City on July 28, 2021 where she will be quarantined in line with existing travel precautions. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will receive another car, this time an SUV from Kia Philippines and AC Motors in recognition of her historic win, the Ayala Foundation Inc said Thursday.

The Ayala Foundation recognized Diaz as an "Atletang Magiting" and rewarded her with a Kia Stonic SUV from Kia Philippines and AC Motors "as a gift of gratitude," it said in a Facebook post.

Diaz bagged the gold in the women's weightlifting 55-kilogram class on Monday at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, making history for the Philippines.

The Ayala Group said it has supported Philippine weightlifters since 2016.

Monetary and other gifts have stockpiled since Diaz clinched the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal, which has been coveted since the country started joining the Games in 1924.

The Kia SUV is the second vehicle the athlete is set to receive after FOTON also promised to gift Diaz with a van. Meanwhile, Phoenix Petroleum said it would cover her gas for life.

So far, pledges of incentives for Diaz include P10 million from the government, another P3 million from President Rodrigo Duterte, P10 million from Ramon Ang, P10 million from Manny Pangilinan, P5 million from a Dennis Uy-led foundation and P3 million from Rep. Mikee Romero.

On top of that, she was also gifted a house and lot in Tagaytay by Rep. Bambol Tolentino, a condominium in Eastwood City from Megaworld, a house and lot from Century Properties, and another house and lot in Zamboanga from Duterte.

She is also entitled to a lifetime of free flights from AirAsia and free flights of up to 80,000 miles per year from flag carrier Philippine Airlines.

Diaz returned to the Philippines late Wednesday and is currently undergoing mandatory quarantine required for arriving passengers as a precaution against COVID-19.