Cash, house and more: Hidilyn Diaz to receive 13-seater van

MANILA - Filipina athlete Hidilyn Diaz will receive a 13-seater transvan from commercial vehicle manufacturer FOTON Motor Philippines Inc as a reward for winning the country's first Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Diaz bagged the historic gold in the women's weightlifting 55-kilogram class on Monday, ending the Philippines' 97-year quest for the most coveted win since it first competed in the Olympics in 1924.

“The Filipino Pride stands top high on an international audience with the triumph of our Filipino Athlete, Hidilyn Diaz. As she drives home glory, we are honored to prize her utmost dedication with top-rated mobility of FOTO TransVan 13-seater,” said FOTON Motor Philippines Inc.(FMPI) President Rommel Sytin said.

The vehicle is fit for family trips and business-related tours, the distributor said.

FOTON's gift goes hand-in-hand with Phoenix Petroleum's incentive of a lifetime supply of free gas.

GOLD, MILLIONS AND MORE

Under Philippine law, Diaz is entitled to receive a P10 million reward for winning an Olympics gold.

Tycoons Ramon Ang and Manny Pangilinan both pledged to gift the athlete with P10 million each, while Rep. Mikee Romero promised another P3 million reward.

Aside from cash, Megaworld said it would give Diaz a P14 million condominium unit in Eastwood City. Century Properties, meanwhile said it would give the athlete a house and lot worth P4 million.

The Dennis Uy-led non-profit organization Siklab Atleta Sports Foundation, which helped fund Diaz's Olympic bid, also announced prize money worth P5 million.

Diaz will no longer have to pay for flights her entire life as AirAsia gave her free flights for life while flag-carrier Philippine Airlines named her as its first “forever flyer” with free 80,000 miles per year for life.

Diaz earlier won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

