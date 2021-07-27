Homes galore for Hidilyn as Century Properties giving house to Olympian

A model unit of PHirst Park homes by Century Properties. The company said it is giving Olympic gold medal winner Hidilyn Diaz a house and lot worth P4 million. Handout photo

MANILA - The goodwill gifts just keep coming for Olympic gold medal winner Hidilyn Diaz who is set to receive a P4 million house and lot from Century Properties, the real estate firm said on Tuesday.

Century's PHirst Park Homes Inc said it was awarding the property to Diaz "for her outstanding achievements as the Philippines’ first ever Olympic gold medalist."

“On behalf of PHirst Park Homes and the entire Century Properties Group, we send our heartfelt thanks and congratulations to Ms. Hidiyln Diaz for bringing home the gold and bringing pride to the Philippines,” said Century Properties Group executive chairman Jose Antonio.

PHirst Park is a brand under the Century Properties Group and Mitsubishi Corporation.

“Hidilyn’s story is every Filipino’s story of struggle and perseverance amidst adversities,” said PHirst Park Homes president Ricky Celis.

The company said it is awarding the Filipino athlete with a single-attached house and lot valued at P4 million at a PHirst Park Homes community of her choice.

Hidilyn can select a new house and lot in any of PHirst’s 8 communities in Luzon, the company said.

This would be the third home to be awarded to Diaz, who is also getting a house and lot in Tagaytay City, and a P14 million condominium unit from Megaworld.

The properties come on top of the P10 million she is entitled to get under the law signed by the late President Benigno Aquino III, the P20 million she will get from tycoons Manny Pangilinan and Ramon Ang, and P3 million from Rep. Mikee Romero.

Diaz won the gold for the women's 55-kilogram weightlifting event on Monday.