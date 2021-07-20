Romero to give additional incentives to Olympic medalists

Congressman Mikee Romero. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Congressman Mikee Romero on Tuesday announced that he will give incentives to Filipino athletes who will win a medal in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Romero, a deputy speaker at the House of Representatives and also the president of Globalport 900, Inc., will give P3 million to gold medalists, P2 million to silver medalists, and P1 million to bronze medalists.

"I'm putting also my ambag. Maga-ambag din ako ng aking tatlong milyon sa gold, dalawang milyon sa silver, at isang milyon sa bronze," Romero said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Romero's announcement comes after the MVP Sports Foundation and San Miguel Corp. president Ramon S. Ang offered incentives of their own.

Both the MVPSF and Ang will give P10 million to gold medalists, P5 million to silver medalists, and P2 million to bronze medalists.

Olympic medalists will also receive incentives from the Philippine government, as outlined in the Republic Act 10699. Gold medalists will receive P10 million, while silver medalists will receive P5 million, and bronze medalists will get P2 million.

"We have the best set of athletes ever assembled in the history of Philippine sports," said Romero of the 19-strong Philippine team that is set to compete in the Tokyo Games.

"I consider this as our strongest lineup, ever…. If you can see, all are bemedalled, or have been champions worldwide, hindi lang sa SEA Games, hindi lang sa Asian Games," he also said.

The Tokyo Games officially open on July 23.