Olympian Hidilyn Diaz to receive P14-million condo unit from Megaworld

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 55kg - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines reacts. Edgard Garrido, Reuters/File

MANILA - Megaworld Corp said Tuesday it would give Hidilyn Diaz a P14-million condominium unit in Eastwood City after the athlete won the Philippines' first Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In a statement, the property developer cited Diaz's historic win which the Philippines has been coveting for the last 97 years.

The incentive is on top of the P10 million prize money from the Philippine government and other gifts promised by the private sector.

"This epic moment is about 97 years in the making and this is our way of saying thanks to Hidilyn for making us all proud," Megaworld chief strategy officer Kevin Tan said.

"We believe that it's just right to give our first-ever Olympic gold medalist a home in our first-township, Eastwood City, where she can enjoy the township lifestyle with her family and loved ones," Tan added.

Megaworld is known for its townships, or fully integrated communities, where offices are next to residences and amenities.

Diaz won the gold for the women's 55-kilogram weightlifting event on late Monday. Diaz's historic Olympic record outshone President Rodrigo Duterte's 6th and last State of the Nation Address held just a few hours before the competition.

Diaz earlier won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

