Airlines gift Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz unlimited flights for life

Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz reacts after placing first in the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

MANILA - Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz can now travel the world anytime for free her entire life as Philippine Airlines and AirAsia Philippines rewarded the weightlifter with lifetime free flights.

After her historic victory at the Tokyo Olympics that gave the Philippines its first-ever Olympic gold medal, Diaz received hefty prizes, including the 80,000 miles per year for life from the flag carrier PAL.

According to the PAL’s Facebook page, this makes Diaz the first “forever flyer” of the airline.

Meanwhile, AirAsia Philippines was the first to share the good news with the Pinay athlete, awarding her lifetime free flights.

The budget carrier previously gave Diaz an unlimited flight pass for five years when she copped the silver in the 2016 Rio Games.

“We in AirAsia would like to congratulate Hidilyn for her wonderful achievement of representing our country and earning our very first Gold medal in the Olympics. We thank Hidilyn for being an inspiration to the Filipino people and for uplifting our spirits,” the airlines Philippine CEO Ricky Isla said.

The goodwill gifts just keep coming for Diaz who is also set to receive a P4 million house and lot from Century Properties.

This would be the third home to be awarded to Diaz, who is also getting a house and lot in Tagaytay City, and a P14 million condominium unit from Megaworld.

The properties come on top of the P10 million she is entitled to get under the law signed by the late President Benigno Aquino III, the P20 million she will get from tycoons Manny Pangilinan and Ramon Ang, and P3 million from Rep. Mikee Romero.

On Monday, Diaz wrote history when she became the first-ever Olympic champion of the Philippines, 97 years since the country debuted in the quadrennial meet.

Lifting a record 224 kg, the Zamboanga City athlete toppled world champion from China.

Five years ago, the weightlifter ended the 20-year Olympic medal drought of the Philippines, becoming the first Filipina to win a medal in the biggest sporting event in the world.

Diaz, an unknown 18-year-old prospect when she debuted in the Olympics in Beijing 2008, fulfilled that destiny and now she will forever be part of national history.

