Should you refrain from drinking liquor after COVID-19 vaccination?

Should you stay away from alcoholic drinks after getting your COVID-19 shot?

There is no proof that liquor reduces the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines, said Food and Drug Administration chief Eric Domingo.

However, he said, "Siyempre po gusto natin kasi right after the vaccination medyo malusog kayo at saka malakas ang inyong resistensiya para kung magka-adverse events ay hindi po ito maa-aggravate."

(Of course, we want that right after the vaccination, you are healthy and your immune system is strong so that in case of adverse events from the vaccine, these will not be aggravated.)

"At saka siyempre gusto natin medyo buhay at gising iyong diwa natin lalo na po iyong first 24 to 48 hours after the vaccination, kasi mahirap kung tayo ay nahihilo or nawawala sa sarili dahil nakainom. Baka mamaya may mga adverse events na pala hindi na natin mapapansin," Domingo said in a televised public briefing.

(And of course, we want to be alert, especially in the first 24 to 48 hours after the vaccination because it is difficult if you are dizzy or not yourself because of drink. You might not notice adverse effects.)

Some 9.9 million Filipinos have received their first vaccine dose, while 3.8 million others have completed 2 doses, according to a Malacañang update on Wednesday.

Less than 1 percent of vaccine recipients reported adverse side effects from vaccines, and most of these were mild, like body pain, said Domingo.

"The great majority of patients will have no symptoms at walang (and no) discomfort after vaccination," he said.

The number of Filipinos willing to get inoculated against the coronavirus rose to 43 percent in June from just 16 percent in February, a Pulse Asia survey showed on Monday, as concerns over the safety of vaccines eased.

The Philippines has in recent years had difficulty in combating mistrust in government-issued vaccines over concern about a dengue vaccine.

President Rodrigo Duterte last month urged people to get inoculated and even threatened arrest of vaccine decliners or forcible injection of a drug used on pigs, after data indicated reluctance to be vaccinated or difficulties in making appointments.

With more than 1.47 million infections, the Philippines has one of the highest coronavirus tallies in Asia.

– With a report from Reuters