Palace: Local governments can appeal new quarantine classifications until this Wednesday

Local governments have until this Wednesday to appeal new COVID-19 community quarantine classifications for the rest of July, Malacañang said.

Twenty areas are under the strictest lockdown level, while Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces are under the second loosest quarantine, at least until July 15.

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has decided on quarantine levels for July 16 onwards, but "LGUs are given until today to appeal," said Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

"I am not at liberty to announce the final quarantine classification dahil kinakailangan the IATF will meet pa po (because the IATF still needs to meet) to discuss the pending appeals," he said in a press briefing.



The pandemic has battered the Philippine economy, triggering millions of job losses, prompting policy makers to call for the easing of lockdown measures to help boost domestic spending.

COVID-19 infection rates have fallen from a peak in March and April as more people get vaccinated, but officials have said some restrictions must be retained in and outside the capital region given the threat posed by new variants.

Schools in the country remain shut, social gatherings are still restricted and public transport services are operating below capacity.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has reached 1.48 million, while the number of fatalities totaled more than 26,000.

But cases have dropped to roughly 30,000 a week since May, roughly half of the nearly 60,000 in some weeks in March and April, health ministry data showed.

Unlike other Southeast Asian neighbors, the Philippines has not yet detected community transmission of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

At least 3.8 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, Roque said.