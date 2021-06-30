It's final: NCR Plus stays under GCQ with restrictions, 20 areas under MECQ in first half of July

Commuters wait to ride the bus along the EDSA Bus Carousel in Quezon City on June 30, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 said on Wednesday "NCR Plus" would stay under general community quarantine with restrictions (GCQ), while 20 areas would be under the second strictest lockdown level in the first half of July.

The IATF approved final community quarantine classifications following appeals from some local governments.

Metro Manila, Rizal and Bulacan will be under GCQ "with some restrictions" from July 1 to 15, said Malacañang and task force spokesman Harry Roque.

The remaining part of NCR Plus, Laguna and Cavite, will be under GCQ "with heightened restrictions" during the same period.

Infections in the capital region, home to at least 13 million people, have dropped since peaking in April, but some provinces are battling spikes as the country scrambles to distribute and administer vaccines.

Entertainment venues, amusement parks, and contacts sports are prohibited in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, while restaurants, gyms and indoor tourist attractions are allowed to operate at a limited capacity.



The following areas will be under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), the second strictest lockdown level, from July 1 to 15, said Roque.

Region 2

Cagayan

Region 3

Bataan

Region4-A

Lucena City

Region 4-B

Puerto Princesa

Region 5

Naga City

Region 6

Iloilo City

Iloilo

Region 7

Negros Oriental

Region 9

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Region 10

Cagayan de Oro City

Region 11

Davao City

Davao Oriental

Davao Occidental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Sur

Davao del Norte

Butuan City

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Sur

The IATF approved Apayao's appeal to be de-escalated from its previous MECQ classification. The province will be under GCQ in the first half of July, Roque said.

Other areas under GCQ from July 1 to 31, 2021 include the following, he said.

Cordillera

Baguio City

Region 2

Santiago City

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Region 4-A

Batangas

Quezon

Region 6

Guimaras

Aklan

Bacolod City

Negros Occidental

Antique

Capiz

Region 9

Zamboanga Sibugay

Zamboanga City

Region 10

Iligan City

Region 12

General Santos City

Sultan Kudarat

Sarangani

Cotabato

South Cotabato

CARAGA

Agusan del Norte

Surigao del Norte

Agusan del Sur

BARMM

Cotabato City

Roque said the IATF approved Ifugao province’s appeal to be de-escalated to MGCQ, the loosest of 4 lockdown levels.

All other areas in the country will be placed under MGCQ from July 1 to 31, he said.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated only 2.5 million people, or just 3.6 percent of the 70 million targeted for immunization this year.

It has received 17.4 million vaccine doses, mostly those of Sinovac, among 40 to 55 million doses of various brands on order for June to September.

In a weekly national address on Monday, Duterte told local officials to prepare cold storage facilities for the vaccines.

With more than 1.4 million cases and 24,662 deaths, the Philippines has among the most coronavirus deaths and infections in Asia.

— With a report from Reuters

