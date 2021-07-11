Philippines expects to get 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this July - official

MANILA - The Philippines projects to receive a total of 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month, of which, more than 3 million have arrived these past few days, an official said Sunday.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who also co-chairs the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo that by the end of July, the country would have already received some 32 or 33 million vaccine doses in total since the first delivery on Feb. 28.

“So far, as of July 9 ano po, 20,607,570 vaccine (doses) na po ang dumating… May kararating lang po (na) Sputnik V… ‘Yan po ang pinakahuli,” Nograles said.

(So far, as of July 9, there are already 20,607,570 doses that have arrived in the country… The last to arrive are Sputnik V vaccines.)

Of the total, more than 10.4 million doses were government-procured, seven million doses were sourced from the COVAX facility, more than two million doses came from bilateral donations, while the rest were initial deliveries of LGU and private sector-procured doses, the National Task Force against COVID-19 said.

“Inaasahan natin for the month of July alone, ang expected natin… is about 16 million,” Nograles said.

(We expect 16 million for the month of July alone.)

The latest batch to arrive in the country are 37,800 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, received on Saturday night. On Friday night, 132,200 doses of the same brand were also delivered.

More than 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, from the COVAX facility, were received as well on Friday, while a million doses, donated by Japan, arrived late Thursday.

Among the supplies expected to arrive this month are those from Johnson & Johnson from the “sharing agreement with the United States” and COVAX, Moderna, Pfizer, and Sinovac.

Nograles said that for August, around 14 million doses are expected to arrive.

As of July 7, the Philippines has administered 12.4 million doses, of which nearly 9.4 million are first doses, and the remaining more than 3 million are second doses.

“Siguro, sa NCR, napi-predict namin na yung mga maliliit na lugar ng NCR, baka mga 70 percent na po ma-reach natin. Like San Juan city, dahil sa population niya, madali tayang maka-reach ng 70 percent. At least, lahat ng NCR cities, mabilis yung kanilang rollout,” Nograles said as he notes that the November target of inoculating 70 percent of the country's population is doable.

(We are predicting that smaller localities in the National Capital Region will already inoculate 70 percent of their population. Like San Juan City, because of its relatively smaller population, it's easy to reach 70 percent. The vaccine rollout in all NCR cities is quite fast.)

Officials have earlier said that the government targets to vaccinate 58-70 million individuals in the country this year to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, the Philippines has recorded a total of 1,467,119 total coronavirus infections, of which 49,968 or 3.4 percent are active, according to the Department of Health's (DOH) latest bulletin.