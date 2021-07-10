PH counts 5,675 more COVID-19 cases, over 7,000 new recoveries

Seafarers line up to get their second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine inside the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila on July 8, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday posted 5,675 additional COVID-19, with new recoveries reaching more than 7,000, the health department said.

The country now has 1,467,119 total novel coronavirus infections, of which 49,968 or 3.4 percent are still active, according to the Department of Health's (DOH) latest bulletin.

This is the 8th straight day that new cases counted fewer than 6,000, data showed.

The positivity rate is at 11 percent, based on the testing samples of 50,704 individuals screened for the disease on Saturday.

COVID-related fatalities increased by 96 to 25,816. The case fatality rate remained at 1.76 percent.

Fresh deaths posted on Saturday included 42 cases initially classified as recoveries.

There were also 7,552 fresh recuperations, taking the total to 1,391,335 or 94.8 percent of the running tally.

A total of 11 duplicates have been excluded from the cumulative total, the DOH said 8 of those were recoveries.

Three laboratories failed to submit data on time.

More details to follow.

