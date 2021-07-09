San Juan City vaccinates 90 percent of target population vs COVID-19: mayor

Residents under the A5 category or indigent sector receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in San Juan City on June 15, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Friday said the city has already vaccinated 90 percent of its target population against COVID-19.

The city is just "reconciling and validating" data but 100 percent of San Juan's target population would have received at least one dose of the vaccine before July 15, Zamora told ABS-CBN News.

"'Yung 2 doses, siyempre, maghihintay pa ang ating mga mamamayan either 21 days... pero that's just a matter of time," he said.

"Based on our projections, by end of August, we will most likely reach our herd immunity targets in San Juan," he said.

San Juan is Metro Manila's smallest city in terms of population size. The city has about 122,000 residents, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The city is optimistic that it can fully vaccinate all qualified residents before Christmas, Zamora said.

"Most likely by that time, tapos na tayo basta may vaccine supply [because] one thing we cannot control is the supply of vaccines," he said.

(Most likely by that time, we're done as long as we have vaccine supply because one thing we cannot control is the supply of vaccines.)

"Bagamat dito sa San Juan nagsimula ang first local transmission ng COVID sa Pilipinas, gusto rin natin dito sa San Juan unang matapos."

(While the first local transmission of COVID in the Philippines happened in San Juan, we also want it to end first in San Juan.)

The Philippines' first local transmission case in the country was a 62-year old Filipino who frequented a Muslim prayer hall in San Juan.

