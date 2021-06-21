Duterte: Get vaccinated or I’ll send you to jail

Health workers encode information and prepare vaccines against the coronavirus disease at a mobile vaccination site in Taguig, on May 21, 2021. Lisa Marie David, Reuters/file

MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said he will send to jail those who will refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Itong mga g*go na ayaw magpabakuna, and they are really carriers and they, you know, traveling from one place to another, carrying the virus, and then contaminating other people," Duterte said during his weekly televised public address late Monday.

"Itong ayaw magpabakuna, kayong ayaw magpabakuna, ang ipapabakuna ko sa inyo 'yung bakuna sa baboy, 'yung ivermectin, 'yun ang ibakuna ko sa kanila. Ang titigas ng ulo."

(These stupid people who do not want to be vaccinated, and they are really carriers and they, you know, traveling from one place to another, carrying the virus, and then contaminating other people. You who do not want to be vaccinated, I will have you vaccinated with ivermectin. You are really stubborn.)

"Don't get me wrong. There is a crisis being faced in this country. There is a national emergency. Kung ayaw mong magpabakuna, ipaaresto kita," Duterte added.

(Don't get me wrong. There is a crisis being faced in this country. There is a national emergency. If you don't want to get vaccinated, I will have you arrested.)

Duterte also said those who don't want to get vaccinated should just leave the country and go somewhere else.

"Kung hindi kayo magpabakuna, umalis kayo sa Pilipinas (If you don't want to get vaccinated, leave the Philippines). Go to India, if you want, or to America. But for as long as you are here and you are a human being and can carry the virus, magpabakuna ka (get vaccinated). Otherwise, I will order all the barangay captains to have a tally of the people who refuse to be vaccinated," he said.

"Mamili kayo, magpabakuna kayo o ipakulong ko kayo sa selda (You have to choose, get vaccinated or I'll send you to jail)."

Duterte earlier warned those who blatantly violate quarantine protocols that they could be liable for murder if people they come into contact with contract the disease and die.

The Philippines has administered more than 8.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the government began its immunization drive last March, officials said Monday.

Of the 8,407,342 doses administered as of June 20, the Department of Health and National Task Force Against COVID-19 said 6,253,400 were given as first doses while 2,153,942 were second doses. Recipients of the latter are considered fully vaccinated.

The latest total inoculation figure was higher by more than 356,000 from Friday's 8,050,711 reported on Sunday.

The country aims to fully vaccinate at least 58 million individuals this year to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.

Currently, the vaccine candidates of the following companies, which use a 2-dose regimen, are being used in the Philippines: Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Gamaleya Institute. Meanwhile, the first batch of Moderna's product, which has to be administered in two doses as well, is expected to be delivered on Sunday.

As of June 21, a total of 1,364,239 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the Philippines, of which 55,847 are active and 23,749 resulted in deaths.

