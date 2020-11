About 1,500 people remain in Cainta evacuation centers - mayor

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Some 1,500 individuals are still in evacuation centers in Cainta, Rizal as several areas in the town remain inundated after Typhoon Ulysses, Mayor Kit Nieto said Friday.

This accounts for about half of those who originally sought temporary shelter as the powerful typhoon unleashed rains and strong winds from Wednesday evening through Thursday, he said.

Residents of about 20 villages were "trapped" when floods rushed in and reached up to the second floor of their homes, Nieto told ANC's Matters of Fact.

The situation was comparable to what happened during the onslaught of Tropical Depression Ondoy in 2009, but the waters subsided in a shorter period of about 5 to 6 hours, he said.

As of Friday morning, about 75 percent of the town has had electricity supply and there were no reported water interruptions, he said. Those still in evacuation centers may return to their homes once the floods completely subside.

Ulysses, now a severe tropical storm, is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Friday morning.