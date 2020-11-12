PAGASA: Ulysses weakens into severe tropical storm

Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA – Typhoon Ulysses weakened into a severe tropical storm as it moved further away from the Philippines, state weather bureau PAGASA said early Friday.

The tropical cyclone was last spotted 415 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales at 4 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kph near the center and gusts of up to 135 kph.

PAGASA said Ulysses and the surge of the northeast monsoon or amihan would continue to bring gusty conditions over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan and northern Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will still be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan, eastern portion of Isabela, Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino and Apayao, it added.

Ilocos Region, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Zambales and Bataan will have light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of country will experience fair weather with isolated rains.

Ulysses, with international name Vamco, is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Friday morning. In its wake, it left 7 people dead and devastated parts of Luzon.

PAGASA earlier warned that 4 more storms could enter PAR before the end of the year.