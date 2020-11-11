4 more storms could hit Philippines by year-end: PAGASA

Four more storms could enter the Philippine area of responsibility before the end of the year, state weather bureau PAGASA warned Wednesday.

The Philippines has been battered by back to back typhoons starting with Typhoon Quinta (Molave) last month and Super Typhoon Rolly (Goni) early this month.

Another weather disturbance, severe tropical storm Ulysses, was last spotted 80 km northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 415 km east of Infanta, Quezon at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Packing 100 kph winds and up to 125 kph gusts, the storm is forecast to reach 20 km north northeast of Infanta, Quezon in 24 hours.

PAGASA has raised tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 2 over Metro Manila and neighboring provinces. Due to the expected intensification of Ulysses, the weather agency said TCWS No. 3 may be hoisted over several provinces in Bicol Region, Metro Manila and portions of Calabarzon and Central Luzon once the tropical cyclone develops into a typhoon.

The weather bureau said there is a high risk of storm surge with heights of up to 3.0 m over the coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, and the northern and eastern coastal areas of Camarines Sur, and up to 2.0 m over the coastal areas of Aurora, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, northern portions of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Albay, and Sorsogon, and the remaining coastal areas of Camarines Sur.

"These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and/or breaking waves near the coast, can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation. Moreover, there is also a moderate risk of seiche or storm surge over the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay," PAGASA warned.