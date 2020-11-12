Power still out in more than 1 million households in wake of Typhoon Ulysses: Meralco

MANILA - Meralco said Thursday power is still out for over one million households, mostly in Metro Manila, which experienced power interruptions due to Typhoon Ulysses.

Meralco said in a statement that as of 5 p.m., 1.191 million homes or 17 percent of its customers still have no electricity, while power has has been restored in 1.763 million households.

"While strong winds and heavy rainfall hit the Meralco franchise brought about by #UlyssesPH, our Meralco linemen have been working round the clock to restore power at the soonest and safest time," the power distributor said.

"Sinisigurado muna nilang ligtas para sa mga residente, bago i-restore ang kuryente sa inyo. Salamat sa inyong pag-unawa at pasensiya."

Meralco earlier reported that 3,803,810 households or 56 percent of its customer base experienced power outage during Ulysses's onslaught in the Philippines.

It advised customers to report power outage issues through its official Facebook Messenger and Twitter accounts or via SMS.

Meralco can be reached via

09209716211 (SMART)

09175516211 (GLOBE)

09257716211 (SUN)

"Please include helpful details such as Account Name, Service ID Number (SIN), Exact Address, Nearest Landmark, Contact Number and Contact Person," it said.