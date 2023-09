Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Office for Transportation Security is now investigating 4 screening officers over the alleged theft at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

"As of yesterday, we have identified another one. So there are now 4 screening officers who are now being investigated and possibly [have] something to do with the incident," OTS administrator Ma.O. Aplasca told ANC's Headstart."

"We will seriously pursue the administrative case and even criminal case of all those involved in this particular incident," he added.

An airport security personnel on September 8 was caught on video swallowing what seems to be paper money allegedly stolen from a traveler.

The person however "continues to deny that she got any money," according to Aplasca.

But he said they have proof to support the accusations.

"Based on the evidence gathered by our investigators, I think we have enough evidence to charge her and her accomplice," Aplasca said.

"Based on our records this is the first incident that somebody swallowed a bill."