DOTr chief eyes charges vs OTS staff involved in alleged theft incident

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2023 01:04 AM

The Philippine transport chief wants charges filed against several airport employees, one of whom allegedly swallowed cash stolen from a passenger. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 21, 2023
