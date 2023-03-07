Body cameras eyed for airport security personnel

House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Tuesday said the Office of Transportation Security has proposed the use of body cameras to monitor airport security personnel and immigration officers.

This, following an incident of an OTS personnel who was caught allegedly stealing from a Thai tourist.

According to the Speaker’s Office, with around 1,200 OTS workers in various airports in the country working in three shifts, the OTS alone would need around 500 body cameras to equip the on-duty personnel.

“The OTS also agreed to punish erring personnel and to put in place appropriate measures to stop and discourage illegal behavior of their staff. They recognized its existence and they decided to do something about it,” Romualdez said.

Romualdez also said the OTS sought the re-implementation of the protocol that prohibits their personnel on duty from carrying cellphones, bags, or jackets while on duty, and requires uniforms with no pockets.

He added that the DOTr and the OTS proposed the installation of additional e-gates in the airports to minimize personal interaction of security personnel with tourists and other travelers.

The Speaker’s Office said the DOTr and the OTS officials will submit specific plans for the corrective measures they would undertake to address the problem. - report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News