NAIA thievery: How is OTS screening potential employees?

How is the Office for Transportation Security choosing its employees to run security checks in the country's airports?

This is the question posed by Tourism Congress of the Philippines president Bob Zozobrado following a report that a security screening officer tried to swallow $300 stolen from a departing passenger last Sept. 8 at the NAIA Terminal 1.

"Anong klaseng standards ang ginagamit ng HR manager ng OTS in hiring these people?" he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"This is not the first time...Maybe they just hire anybody they see on the street."

Calling the incident a black eye on the tourism industry, Zozobrado urged the government, specifically the Department of Transportation, to crack the whip on personnel caught stealing from passengers.

"This problem can be solved with the Department of Transportation being stricter in hiring of employees and seeing to it that they have good moral character and things like that," he said.

Despite the incident, Zozobrado said the petty theft is unlikely to affect tourist arrivals in the country.

He also noted that airport theft is occurring not just in the Philippines but all over the world.

"It is not happening only here. It is happening all over the world. I am not saying just because it is happening all over the world, its OK. No. The government and the Department of Transportation should still crack the whip and do something about it," he said.

OTS administrator USec. Mao Aplasca earlier said they have immediately relieved the female airport screener following the incident. He said the screener is still denying that she stole the money.

Earlier this year, several OTS personnel were involved in an alleged extortion incident.