A limited number of passengers pass through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on December 22, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Five Office for Transportation Security (OTS) personnel were relieved from duty and placed under preventive suspension after a video showing an alleged extortion incident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) made rounds on social media.

The victim, a Thailand national, posted the videos on Facebook on Feb. 22, where OTS personnel at the NAIA Terminal 2 were allegedly caught in the act.

The first video showed 2 OTS staff members insert something in their pockets after a security checkpoint.

A second video also showed the departing Thai national requesting the Security Screening Officer (SSO) to return the ¥20,000 (₱8,000) taken from him. OTS personnel were also seen handing back the money to the passenger, while the SSO was heard pleading to "delete the video."

OTS leadership said it has identified the screening officers involved: 4 of them were job order staff hired last year, while the other was a contractual employee who had been working for around 5 years.

"Nakakalungkot lang na our economy is opening up, while the president and the entire government machinery have been inviting tourists, investors to come to the Philippines, ito namang mga tauhan namin, sinisira naman ang ating reputation in the international community," OTS Administrator Ma.O Aplasca said.

"We assure that the OTS management will really assure that in the OTS, we will really address the issue more aggressively and will find other strategies to solve the problem," he added.

OTS also said its investigators were already preparing to file the appropriate administrative cases.

“They shall not only be dismissed from the service but shall also be put behind bars for their criminal acts that tarnish the reputation and integrity not only of OTS but the entire country in general,” Aplasca said.

Since last July, 14 OTS personnel have been dismissed while 3 others were suspended. Six cases remained under investigation by the OTS Legal Service.

The cases ranged from violation of the agency's "no tipping policy," the improper disposal of intercepted prohibited items, extortion, rude behavior, and the use of mobile phones while on duty.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: