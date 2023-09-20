Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The airport security personnel who was caught on video swallowing what seems to be paper money will face administrative and criminal charges, an official of the Office of Transportation Security said Wednesday.

OTS administrator USec. Mao Aplasca said they have immediately relieved the said female personnel from her post, and she will be placed under preventive suspension once they are finished with their investigation.

The incident happened on September 8, but they were only able to get the CCTV footage on September 14.

According to Aplasca, the personnel is still denying that she stole the money even after they completed all the evidence.

"Noong nakumpleto natin ‘yung ebidensya, immediately na-relieve po natin, ipinatanggal po natin sa airport and kapag natapos natin ang investigation by tomorrow, she will be under preventive suspension hanggang matapos natin ‘yung kaso at madismiss na natin ang taong ito," he told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

"Mayroon kaming mga iba pang footages at mayroon kaming mga affidavit na hawak kaya sigurado kami na madi-dismiss ito sa serbisyo," Aplasca added.

Aside from the female screening officer, everyone in the same post will be investigated.

According to Aplasca, OTS staff are saddened by the incident, since majority of them are honest.

"Medyo nalulungkot po ang mga tauhan ng OTS kasi karamihan naman sa mga tauhan namin ay honest naman, iilan lang ‘yan," he said.

He also vowed to continue purging the OTS of rogue employees.

"Ang amin pong pangako ay hindi kami titigil hanggang ‘yung huling scalawag ay maalis namin sa aming hanay," Aplasca said.

Earlier this year, several OTS personnel were involved in an alleged extortion incident.