The cyclist who was slapped and threatened with a gun by an ex-cop was brought to 2 different police stations and faced 3 sets of officers on the day of the road rage incident, a People's Law Enforcement Board official said Monday.

Ex-cop Wilfredo Gonzales, who brandished his gun during an altercation with the cyclist in Quezon City last August 8, earlier said he had called a mobile unit to respond to the traffic incident after the cyclist allegedly tried to escape.

Gonzales was seen on the viral video getting off a red sedan to confront and hit the cyclist in the head before cocking a gun at him.

Atty. Rafael Calinisan, executive officer of People's Law Enforcement Board of Quezon City, said the cyclist faced 3 sets of police officers that day - the first responder team, the police officers in Kamuning police station and the police officers in Galas police station.

"Makikita na maraming kapulisan ang nakahawak ng kasong ito," he said.

He said the first responder team was composed of 2 policemen from Galas police station and another from Kamuning police station.

He said the 3 officers brought the cyclist from Mabuhay Rotonda to Kamuning police station, about six kilometers away, for proper investigation by the traffic unit.

Only the police officers at Kamuning police station are facing a complaint for oppression, irregularities in the performance of duties and incompetence.

"Sila ang naghatid mula sa kalsada sa Quezon Avenue hanggang Kamuning," Calinisan said.

"Nagpunta pa ng Kamuning kasi traffic incident daw ito. Pagdating sa Kamuning, nag-iimbestiga ng traffic, nalaman nila ang panunutok ng baril, hindi raw nila hurisdiksyon iyon. Binato nila sa Galas," he added.

The Quezon City Police District earlier filed a complaint for alarm and scandal against Gonzales. QCPD Director Police Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III has also resigned from his post after appearing in a press conference with Gonzales.

Gonzales, who had been dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman in 2017 due to grave misconduct after he whipped out a gun during a separate altercation, has also been dismissed as an employee of the Supreme Court.

Attorney Fortun earlier described the road rage incident as a clear abuse of power, saying the cyclist has refused to file charges against the ex-cop after receiving threats.