QC police chief resigns after presscon with road rage driver

Director of the Quezon City Police Department Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III confirms on January 27, 2023 the arrest of the individual responsible for the social media account that delivered the bomb threat to Ponciano High School in Quezon City the previous day. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The head of the Quezon City Police District resigned Wednesday following backlash on a press conference he held with an ex-cop who figured in a road rage incident last August 8.

According to Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., QCPD Director Police Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III said he was resigning during a conversation earlier Wednesday.

Acorda said he would discuss Torre's decision with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos.

Torre told ABS-CBN News he was "not at liberty to divulge" matters he discussed with Belmonte during the meeting.

"If you will ask me on how I feel about it, I am very thankful to the mayor and I would like to extend all the appreciation and gratitude for the opportunity for the past one year that she had given me and supported QCPD during my stint to achieve the heights that it has received right now," Torre said.

Torre earlier in the day apologized for holding a press conference with ex-policeman Wilfredo Gonzales who was caught on video whipping out a gun during an argument with a cyclist.

Torre had said Sunday's press conference with Gonzales was prompted by clamor from the media.

On Tuesday, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said she was "outraged" that Gonzales was given a platform by police to air his side, instead of being arrested.

Belmonte said the driver should be behind bars instead of giving an "inappropriate" press conference. She said she found it strange that the QCPD led efforts for Gonzales to explain his side.

"Itong ating QCPD parang sumasang-ayon lang na para siya pa 'yung nagsasabi ng, 'Go ahead, give your side.' It felt strange to me ... There was something wrong, in my view," she had said.

Torre earlier said authorities could no longer arrest Gonzales since the period of warrantless arrest had already lapsed.

"Hindi na pwede warrantless arrest kasi August 8 pa nangyari. Alam natin na may kasalanan siya but we are bound by rule of law," he said.

He added he has had time to reflect on the propriety of his actions especially after appearing in the press conference with Gonzales.

He said he would appear before a House of Representatives inquiry later Wednesday to explain his side.