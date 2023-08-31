Cyclist threatened by ex-cop feared 'riding-in-tandem: lawyer

Watch more on iWantTFC

A cyclist who was slapped and threatened with a gun by a an ex-cop did not press charges because he feared being killed by riding-in-tandem hired guns, a lawyer said Thursday.

Viral video earlier showed the ex-cop, identified as Wilfredo Gonzales, cocking and pointing a gun at a cyclist over a traffic altercation at Mabuhay Rotonda last August 8.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Lawyer Raymond Fortun, a known cycling enthusiast, earlier said the cyclist did not press charges because he feared for his life after receiving threats from the police.

"Alam 'yung cellphone number niya, alam 'yung bahay niya. Nasa [kanila] 'yung ID. Alam kung saan nagtatrabaho," Fortun said in an earlier TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The cyclist, however, has issued a statement denying that he was threatened or that there was money involved in his decision not to press charges against Gonzales. He also urged the public to respect his decision, saying no amount of money would be enough for his peace of mind.

Fortun, meanwhile, said the cyclist had already told him as early as Sunday, August 27, that he does not want to press charges.

He said screengrabs of the cyclist's text messages also showed that Gonzales demanded P500 from the cyclist for scratching his vehicle during the traffic altercation.

"'Yung taong binugbog, binatukan, tinutukan ng baril ay siya pa 'yung nagbayad ng P500 sa kadulu-duluhan. Any citizen na makadinig ng ganyan, ibibigay mo na lang lahat," Fortun said.

He added: "Isa sa mga bagay na talagang concerned siya ay riding-in-tandem. Malinaw po 'yan. Now, Mr. Cyclist, I understand the pressures you are having now. I understand the kind of depression you have now."

Fortun, who had volunteered his services to the cyclist for free, said he filed complaints against Gonzales out of a sense of civic duty. As a result, he said Gonzales' gun licenses and permits have been revoked, his driver's license has been suspended and he has been terminated from his job as an employee of the Supreme Court.

The House of Representatives and the Senate are also investigating the road rage incident.

The Quezon City Police District has also filed an alarm and scandal case against Gonzales.

Fortun said the release of a second video of the road rage incident could also bolster the case against Gonzales.

"Pupwedeng mag testify po 'yung CCTV operator ng barangay and 'yung fact na mayroong CCTV system sa lugar na 'yan. The video can be used as evidence...The CCTV footage is more than enough to establish probable cause," he said.

"I don't think the public is going to accept a forgive and forget scenario here," he added. "I would think the people would want something done."