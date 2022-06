Watch more News on iWantTFC

Opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros said she and Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III were so far the only confirmed members of the Senate minority bloc in the incoming 19th Congress.

"Ang sigurado ko hanggang ngayong umaga at least 2 kami ni Sen. Koko [sa minority]," Hontiveros told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Friday.

(What I'm sure of is that until this morning, at least Sen. Koko and I are in the minority.)

She said she had several meetings with Pimentel and that discussions on the minority's joint legislative agenda have started.

Hontiveros was the only opposition candidate who won a Senate seat in the May 9 elections.

About a week after the polls, Pimentel said he would join the minority bloc to ensure that the Senate would not become a "rubber stamp" of the administration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Earlier this month, ABS-CBN's Senate sources said that Senators-elect Francis "Chiz" Escudero and Alan Peter Cayetano, along with his sibling, Sen. Pia Cayetano, might join the minority bloc due to "discontent" over the committee chairmanship distribution.

Senator-elect Alan Peter Cayetano had said that he would rather join the minority if he could not get the chairmanship of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which is responsible for investigating wrongdoing by government agencies and other matters of public interest.

A so-called supermajority coalition of Marcos allies is looming in the 19th Congress. But Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, poised to be the next Senate President, rejected accusations that it would be used to railroad the priority bills of the incoming administration.